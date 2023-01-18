Housebuilding firm donates cash to help Normanton FC
A housebuilding firm has given a £300 grant to a football club.
Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated £300 to Normanton Football Club to help fund its upcoming season.
Dave Stones, Chairman at Normanton FC, said: “We want to thank Taylor Wimpey for this kind and generous donation.
"We’ve put these much needed funds towards our pitch fees as well as a new team banner, which will be displayed at home matches.
“We’re very grateful for the support as it means that we’re able to continue on for another year, whereas most local clubs are struggling during the current cost of living crisis."
Ross Clarkson, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to support Normanton FC with this donation.
"Supporting the local communities we build in and giving back where possible is really important to us. We wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the upcoming season.”