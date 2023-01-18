News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Housebuilding firm donates cash to help Normanton FC

A housebuilding firm has given a £300 grant to a football club.

By James Carney
2 minutes ago - 1 min read

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated £300 to Normanton Football Club to help fund its upcoming season.

Dave Stones, Chairman at Normanton FC, said: “We want to thank Taylor Wimpey for this kind and generous donation.

Hide Ad

"We’ve put these much needed funds towards our pitch fees as well as a new team banner, which will be displayed at home matches.

Normanton FC
Most Popular

“We’re very grateful for the support as it means that we’re able to continue on for another year, whereas most local clubs are struggling during the current cost of living crisis."

Ross Clarkson, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to support Normanton FC with this donation.

Hide Ad

"Supporting the local communities we build in and giving back where possible is really important to us. We wish everyone at the club the best of luck for the upcoming season.”

Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire