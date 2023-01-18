Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire has donated £300 to Normanton Football Club to help fund its upcoming season.

Dave Stones, Chairman at Normanton FC, said: “We want to thank Taylor Wimpey for this kind and generous donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve put these much needed funds towards our pitch fees as well as a new team banner, which will be displayed at home matches.

Normanton FC

“We’re very grateful for the support as it means that we’re able to continue on for another year, whereas most local clubs are struggling during the current cost of living crisis."

Ross Clarkson, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “It is an absolute pleasure to support Normanton FC with this donation.

Advertisement Hide Ad