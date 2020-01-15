Houses plans for land at former malt factory

A small housing development consisting of six new homes is to be built on land close to Pontefract town centre on the site of the old Simpson’s malt factory.

The patch of land is within the new development off Ferrybridge Road and is on Malthouse Mews.

The empty, unused section of land backs onto the railway tracks.

The plans from Highstone Housing Association show three pairs of semi-detached dormer bungalows all of which will have three bedrooms, and a total of 12 parking spaces spread across the site.

The homes will be classed as ‘affordable’ aimed at first-time buyers.

A spokesman for the Highstone said: “Discussions were held with Wakefield Council’s affordable housing lead officer.

“It is considered that these development proposals will provide much-needed affordable housing .”

The plans were passed by council officers.