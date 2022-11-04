Housing development firm backs Yorkshire Trust's Christmas toy appeal - with drop off point at City Fields, Wakefield

Miller Home will provide its sales centres as drop off points for donations from the public – including one at its City Fields development in Wakefield – to help support those children in the region who will spend Christmas in hospital this year.

The appeal will accept gifts that are suitable from birth to teenagers, that are not unduly large or heavy, are priced under £15, are brand new and are donated to the collection points unwrapped.

Debbie Whittingham, sales director at Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “This is such a fantastic appeal and one which the Miller Homes Yorkshire team is proud to support.

Miller Homes contracts manager Michael Ramsbottom, supports the toy appeal.

"We know how trying times are but just a small donation could make such a difference to a child and their family, and this is why we wanted to help make it as easy as possible for people to get involved.

"We appreciate the challenges that everyone is facing however the festive season is a good time to spread a little good will and cheer especially to our young people who are facing their own personal health challenges.

“Just a small gift, book, soft toy, or game could make such a huge difference. ”

Gifts will be distributed to hospitals including Calderdale Hospital, Bradford, Airedale, Leeds General Infirmary (children's cancer ward), Dewsbury District Hospital, Pinderfields Hospital and children staying in Eckersley House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donations can be made at The Woods at City Fields, Wakefield, each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm.