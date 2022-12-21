Community Shop, the award-winning social supermarket network, is bringing Christmas cheer and much needed support to hundreds of people across the Knottingley community this winter, thanks to the support of its retail and manufacturing partners.

With so many families facing the choice between a warm meal and a warm home, Community Shop Knottingley is working with Ocado, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, Warburtons, Quorn and Kinnerton to help make this festive period as special as possible for those who may otherwise struggle, or go entirely without.

From Santa’s Grottos and Elf Breakfasts to donated gifts and Christmas dinners, Community Shop and its partners are helping keep the Christmas spirit alive for members in Knottingley and help reduce worries about food this festive season.

Businesses across the country have contributed to the Social Supermarket helping those in need

More than 100 members came together for a free Christmas dinner at Community Shop Knottingley, thanks to Ocado who donated all of the ingredients for a delicious meal with all the trimmings.

Quorn has also partnered with Community Shop by donating the vegetarian roasts for the Christmas dinners and providing funding so that members can receive a significant discount on fruit and vegetables over the festive period.

During the school holidays, when children are without free school meal provision, Community Shop has joined forces with Warburtons to welcome more than 600 children to special “Elf Breakfasts”. Using donated crumpets, loaves of bread and pancakes, fun learning sessions will see the kids make pancake stacks, fruity crumpets and eggy bread.

To try and ensure children do not go without a gift this Christmas, Company Shop’s members across the country have also supported Community Shop by donating toys through in-store “Donation Stations”, which were also boosted by Zuru Toys and Company Shop Group’s parent company Biffa.

Social Supermarkets, like this one in Barnsley, are on the rise due to the increased struggles caused by the cost of living crisis

A total of 800 gifts were donated, which will be distributed to children at Community Shop’s Santa’s Grottos. Kinnerton helped spread the Christmas cheer at the start of December, donating almost 7,000 chocolate Advent calendars for members’ children.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’ donation of 120,000 bottles of drinks has also helped put a bit of fizz into Christmas for Community Shop members across the country.

Hollie Higgins, social impact co-ordinator at Community Shop Knottingley, said: “It has been heart-warming to see the community come together during what can be a tricky time for many families and thanks to the support of our partners we’ve been able to spread a bit of Christmas magic.”

Gary Stott, executive chairman of Community Shop, said: “It has been an absolute pleasure seeing the immense difference that all the activities arranged, and donations given, have made to families and the wider community.

“We would like to extend a huge thank you to all those partners who have supported Community Shop to make such positive social, economic and environmental impact all year round, but especially those who have helped to enhance our Christmas provision.”