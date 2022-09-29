Grow Wakefield made 265 litres of cider last year.

The community group is holding an apple pressing and cider making session on Sunday, October 9 between 9am and 3pm at Outwood Memorial Hall.

Part funded by Haribo, Wakefield Grow’s goal is to collect surplus fruit from the district's fruit trees and bushes and to utilise it to make juice, cider and other produce.

In 2021, the group collected over 45 crates of apples and made around 265 litres of apple juice and cider.

Grow Wakefield have been running the sessions for around four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Austfield, CEO at Grow Wakefield, said: “Our intention is to increase production this year. The event will be a fun, informative and sociable day where you will learn how to make apple juice and craft cider, using the traditional rack-and-cloth method.

“There is a charge for the event to discourage people booking and then not turning up but participants and those donating apples will be given a share of the cider produced when it’s ready in the spring.

“Wear warm comfortable clothing and footwear that you don’t mind getting dirty. If you are unable to stay for the full session let us know if you would like to attend but do not book a ticket as we will have 40+ crates of apples to juice and we need to know we have enough attendees for the full session to complete the juicing.”

Tickets are £5 and booking is essential www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/apple-pressing-and-cider-making-tickets-411351612747?fbclid=IwAR2SKiXQHabCcp3AMboHaNApuxTRdiueVeBPKtObPByNDqgHyTXhHHbT7ik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accompanied children are welcome but don't book a ticket for them.