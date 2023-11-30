How to claim your free tree for your garden from Wakefield Council
and live on Freeview channel 276
As part of the National Tree Week scheme, people will be able to collect one tree per household, greening their garden for free while increasing biodiversity across the district.
As the trees grow, they will provide habitats for wildlife and help Wakefield district’s fight against climate change.
Coun Jack Hemingway, deputy leader and Cabinet Member for Environment and Climate Change, said: “We’re planting trees and creating new woods on our land, and we know from the hundreds of volunteers who have helped us that residents are right behind us and want to do their bit.
“Everyone can do something in their garden to make a difference, help wildlife and fight climate change.
“Planting a tree is one thing and our free tree giveaway will help people do that.”
Roger Parkinson, a volunteer speaker with the Woodland Trust who is helping the council with the tree giveaway, said: “There are eight different types of native trees to choose from, so there should be something suitable for most gardens or hedgerows.
“We’ve chosen trees that benefit wildlife, with blossom for pollinators like bees and butterflies, and autumn berries which provide food for wildlife including birds like bullfinch, waxwing, thrush and blackbird.”
The free trees from Wakefield Council can be collected from Thornes Park Nursery.
To claim your tree, visit https://www.wakefield.gov.uk/freetrees and complete a short questionnaire. To be eligible to receive a free tree, you must live in the Wakefield district.