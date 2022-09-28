How to get bag of shopping for a penny as bargain scheme launches in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

Partnering up with grocery delivery app Snappy Shopper, the stores are hoping support local communities struggling with rising costs.

The promotion will run from today, Wednesday, until Friday, September 30, and will allow customers to stock up on the below lunchtime essentials for just one penny.

Shoppers will be able to buy a three or four multipack of juice, six pack of crisps, fruit, 400g loaf of bread and sandwich filling, such as a pack of cold meat of 100g of cheese.

Stores in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford are hoping to ease the burden of rising shopping bills by offering families the chance to top up on their lunch supplies for just one penny.

The offer will be available from the following stores via the Snappy Shopper app:

Boghar Bros Superstore & Post Office, Pontefract Nisa Featherstone Nisa Kendal Drive, Castleford Premier Balne Lane, Wakefield

Both Snappy Shopper and participating retailers will pick up the cost of the promotion.

Head of Growth, Andy Baker, said: "Supporting local retailers and their communities is at the heart of everything we do here at Snappy Shopper.

"Times are tough and we understand the challenges families are facing throughout the UK amidst the cost-of-living crisis. Being able to do something to alleviate that burden is important to us as a business, which is whywe’re committed to partnering with our retailers on initiatives like this to extend that helping hand.”