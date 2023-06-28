News you can trust since 1852
How we used to live in Wakefield and Castleford.How we used to live in Wakefield and Castleford.
How we used to live in Wakefield and Castleford.

How we used to live: Stanley Royd to shopping in Carlton Street - here are 21 nostalgic photos of Wakefield and Castleford

From Stanley Royd in the 1960s, the Bull Ring in the 1920s and the main streets of Castleford, take a look and see if any of these fantastic photos bring back any memories.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST

They were all taken in the 1920s, 30s and 40s, up to the 1980s and show what the busy roads, city and town centres once looked like.

Silver Street pictured in the 1980s.

1. 1980s

Silver Street pictured in the 1980s.

Photo Sales
Lion Store in Providence Street in the 1960s.

2. Stacking the shelves

Lion Store in Providence Street in the 1960s.

Photo Sales
1980s - Little Westgate shops closing.

3. Sale

1980s - Little Westgate shops closing.

Photo Sales
Normanton shops and street scenes

4. 1980s

Normanton shops and street scenes

Photo Sales
