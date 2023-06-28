How we used to live: Stanley Royd to shopping in Carlton Street - here are 21 nostalgic photos of Wakefield and Castleford
From Stanley Royd in the 1960s, the Bull Ring in the 1920s and the main streets of Castleford, take a look and see if any of these fantastic photos bring back any memories.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Jun 2023
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:05 BST
They were all taken in the 1920s, 30s and 40s, up to the 1980s and show what the busy roads, city and town centres once looked like.
