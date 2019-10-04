HS2 told it can’t survey town council’s land

HS2 Ltd has been denied access to survey land three times after town councillors refused to co-operate with the transport scheme.

Earlier this year South Kirkby and Moorthorpe Town Council said it would no longer speak to HS2 Ltd and cemented its opposition to the flagship rail project.

Council leader Charlie Robinson has said that since then representatives from the firm have asked for access to look at land – particularly near Carr Lane in South Kirkby – but have been repeatedly refused.

He said: “We have been clear that the only way we will speak to them is at a public meeting.

“They’ll have to get an injunction to get around it.

“As I’ve said a thousand times HS2 is of absolutely no benefit to this area.

“There’s even questions now over whether it will happen at all.”

HS2 has been met with widespread opposition across the Wakefield district.

South Kirkby, Brierly, Hemsworth, Kinsley, Newstead, Fitzwilliam, New Crofton, Foulby, Crofton, Sharlston, Sharlston Common and New Sharlston are all likely to be affected by the scheme.

Last month it was confirmed the project would arrive in Yorkshire up to seven years later than originally planned.

The government also admitted its budget has spiralled by more than £25bn.

Following the admission, Normanton, Pontefract an Castleford MP Yvette Cooper said: “This is a complete joke.

“The Government is locking up billions of pounds in an ever escalating, ever delayed project that only helps cities.”

An HS2 Ltd spokesman said: “We carry out ecological surveys to help inform the design of the railway and minimise potential impacts on the environment. We are aware that some landowners prefer us not to carry out ecological surveys on their land and where possible, we will accommodate their wishes.“