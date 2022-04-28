HSBC Bank holds back on information for customers in Pontefract

Pontefract and Castleford MP Yvette Cooper met with bank officials earlier this month to raise her concerns over the planned closure of its Pontefract branch - one of 69 branches being closed by HSBC across the country.

She asked how many customers used the bank branch frequently to assess the impact the closure will have on the town.

And the MP claims the bank refused to provide this information, instead only providing an indication of the number of customers who are classified as vulnerable who will be impacted.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

HSBC is closing 69 branches - including Pontefract

Ms Cooper said: “HSBC customers in our town have relied on access to face-to-face banking services for generations.

“It’s shameful that HSBC is refusing to tell me how many people regularly use this branch and won’t be able to once it closes.

She said she realised that while everyone recognises there has been a shift to online banking, banks should at least be doing things like sharing premises to help those who can’t bank online or who want to see someone in person.

Ms Cooper added: “Banks must start being much more up front as to the impact there decisions will have on their customers – particularly elderly and vulnerable customers and local businesses who rely on the existing services in place.”