Huge charity boost for Pontefract's Prince of Wales Hospice - more than £11,000 from fundraiser Millennium Support

Millennium Support has presented an incredible donation of £11,769 to The Prince of Wales Hospice, which it has successfully raised since the two organisations linked up in 2019.

By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 10th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

The organisation, which helps people with learning disabilities and has centres in Featherstone and Knottingley, chose to back the Pontefract-based hospice as it is a key charity in the local community that has supported so many families, friends and colleagues with the work it does.

Millennium’s teams and the people they support organising a range of sponsored challenges, community events, raffles and competitions.

“We started our partnership with the hospice because we wanted to give back as much as we can,” said Steven Clough, CEO at Millennium Support.

The Prince Of Wales hospice has received a fantastic donation from one of its fundraisers "Millennium Support"The Prince Of Wales hospice has received a fantastic donation from one of its fundraisers "Millennium Support"
"We have an ambitious 20k fundraising target, Covid slowed this down but I am sure we can meet it. It’s fantastic that our teams and the people we support are achieving such positive outcomes for our communities by working together.”

Millennium Support’s Allotment Volunteer Group have also given a combined 2,016 hours by helping with garden maintenance on the hospice grounds, which includes growing vegetables, flowers and upcycling garden furniture.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, added: “Millennium Support have been a long-time supporter of the hospice, helping us with not only fundraising but also donating their time and skills to help out in our gardens and vegetable patch.

"We could not offer the support and care that our patients and their families need without their help, so thank you for all.”

The hospice has said it is "thankful" for this donation and the continued support from the organisation since their partnershipThe hospice has said it is "thankful" for this donation and the continued support from the organisation since their partnership
The hospice has said it is "thankful" for this donation and the continued support from the organisation since their partnership
PontefractPrince of Wales HospiceFeatherstone
