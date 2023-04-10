The organisation, which helps people with learning disabilities and has centres in Featherstone and Knottingley, chose to back the Pontefract-based hospice as it is a key charity in the local community that has supported so many families, friends and colleagues with the work it does.

Millennium’s teams and the people they support organising a range of sponsored challenges, community events, raffles and competitions.

“We started our partnership with the hospice because we wanted to give back as much as we can,” said Steven Clough, CEO at Millennium Support.

The Prince Of Wales hospice has received a fantastic donation from one of its fundraisers "Millennium Support"

"We have an ambitious 20k fundraising target, Covid slowed this down but I am sure we can meet it. It’s fantastic that our teams and the people we support are achieving such positive outcomes for our communities by working together.”

Millennium Support’s Allotment Volunteer Group have also given a combined 2,016 hours by helping with garden maintenance on the hospice grounds, which includes growing vegetables, flowers and upcycling garden furniture.

Adrian Greenwood, Fundraising Manager at The Prince of Wales Hospice, added: “Millennium Support have been a long-time supporter of the hospice, helping us with not only fundraising but also donating their time and skills to help out in our gardens and vegetable patch.

"We could not offer the support and care that our patients and their families need without their help, so thank you for all.”