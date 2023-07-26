Drivers are advised that the road is closed while a clean-up operation takes place.

A collision between two HGVs took place at around 5.40am between junctions 39 (Calder Grove) and 40 (Wakefield).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two vehicles were recovered by 7.40am but a clean-up operation and treatment for a spillage caused as a result of the incident is ongoing.

A collision between two HGVs took place at around 5.40am between junctions 39 (Calder Grove) and 40 (Wakefield).

There are delays of 45 minutes on the approach and two miles of congestion.

A diversion is in place as follows:

Road users travelling in a vehicle below or equal to 14'0" or 4.27m in height are advised to follow the Hollow Circle diversion symbol visible on local road signs. Exit the M1 at J39.

At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road). Proceed on the A636 for approximately 3 miles until the roundabout with Charlesworth Way.

The two vehicles were recovered by 7.40am but a clean-up operation and treatment for a spillage caused as a result of the incident is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the roundabout turn left onto Charlesworth Way and proceed along Charlesworth Way until junction with A638 (Ings Road).

At the junction proceed on A638 for approximately 3 miles to the junction with the M1 J40. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit to re-join M1 northbound at J40.

Road users travelling in a vehicle over 14'0" or 4.27m in height are advised to follow the Solid Square diversion symbol visible on local road signs.

Exit the M1 J39. At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto the A636 (Denby Dale Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 1 mile until roundabout with A6186. At the roundabout take 3rd exit onto A6186 (Asdale Road). Proceed on A6186 for approximately 1 mile until junction with the A61 (Barnsley Road).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the junction take the A61 Northbound (Barnsley Road) and proceed along this road for approximately 3 miles until reaching A61 Northbound (Kirkgate). Stay on A61 Northbound (Kirkgate) and continue straight onto the roundabout with Marsh Way.

At the roundabout take 4th exit (effectively a U-turn) back onto A61 Southbound (Kirkgate). Proceed on A61 Southbound (Kirkgate) for approximately 300yds until junction with A638 (Ings Road).