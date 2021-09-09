Huge influx of pupils expected for Wakefield school after expansion plans approved

Outwood Academy City Fields will increase its capacity by 40 per cent after planning permission was granted to build a new two-storey teaching block.

It will also mean the school needs an additional 37 staff, almost a 50 per cent increase and taking it to 120 members.

A statement that accompanied the application says the the expansion is required to cope with the influx of expected youngsters living in the developing City Fields development on the east side of Wakefield.

Space for an additional 300 pupils will be created.

It reads: "This allocation is expected to bring forward 2,500 new homes, leisure, retail and commercial opportunities.

"However, it will result in a shortfall of secondary school places in the catchment area.

"There are two secondary schools in the catchment area - City Fields and Outwood Grange.

"Only City Fields can be expanded to address the shortfall of secondary school places due to physical constraints at Outwood Grange.

"Both schools are managed by the Outwood Grange Academy Trust."

The school will therefore increase its pupil capacity from 750 to 1,050, by next September next year.