Hulkbuster Iron Man, R2-D2, Transformers and more to assemble at Trinity Walk this Halloween

Following on the from the success of the cosplay event in April, ‘Star Walk’ returns to Trinity Walk this half term on Friday, October 28 and Saturday, October 29 and is completely free to attend – with all donations going to Forget Me Not Children’s hospice.

The replica R2-D2 was made by Yorkshire-based Ricky Butler – who got national attention for his creation – and will be on display on both Star Walk days on the malls and inside HMV.

Star Walk Friday features the Ghosbusters Ecto 1 car joined by an 8m tall inflatable Stay Puft marshmallow man, R2-D2, Transformer Bumblebee, Hulkbuster Iron Man, War Machine, centre mascot Trinny, roaming Spinosaurus dinosaur, baby dinos and replica Lightening McQueen car.

A whole host of movie stars are heading to Trinity Walk.

And Star Walk Saturday will see R2-D2 joined by amazing cosplay characters from different Star Wars troops alongside The Cosmaniacs superheroes, roaming Spinosaurus, Bumblebee, Paw Patrol’s Marshall, Lightening McQueen and mascot Trinny.

Free face painting will be on offer thanks to the ever-popular Donna, again with donations welcome for the children’s hospice.

Lucy Grice, Marketing Manager of Trinity Walk, said: “Our first Star Walk in spring was a massive success and we absolutely loved seeing the thousands of people here interacting with the characters, getting pictures, having fun and supporting this amazing charity.

“For the Star Walk sequel we’ve added a Halloween twist with the Ghostbusters element on the Friday while maintaining the popular Star Wars and superhero characters everyone knows and loves. And it’s all free.

Lightening McQueen

“The performers involved are amazing, with many giving up their time for free, so we want to say a massive thanks to each and every one of them. We can’t wait to see Ricky’s R2-D2 which looks amazing form the videos we’ve seen already.”

The event will run from 10am to 4pm each day, with characters out at various points with breaks. More acts are set to be added to the list, which can of course change as most performers are volunteers kindly giving up their time.

For more see www.trinitywalk.com/events

Fans of Star Wars are in for a treat.