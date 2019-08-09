Hundreds celebrate community festival in South Kirkby

Hundreds of people braved the rain to take part in the annual South Kirkby Community Festival.

The event featured stalls and activities, as well as a magician, birds of prey display and live music, including Disney music and a Madness tribute band.

Despite the cloudy sky, the event, organised by South Kirkby and Moorthorpe Town Council, drew crowds from across the town.

Joanne Lockett, who helped to organise the event, said: “It was a bit like Glastonbury came to South Kirkby.

“It was a good day considering the weather, it was a good community spirit, everybody came together.”