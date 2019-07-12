Hundreds enjoy the fun at annual dragon boat race at Pugneys Country Park

It was a battle royale on the water at Pugneys Country Park this weekend teams of rowers took part in the annual charity Dragon Boat Race.

Now in it’s 11th year the competition tests the city’s paddling prowess, has raised more than £350,000 for worthy causes over the past decade.

The Dragon Boat Race at Pugneys Country park.Picture: Reyners Photography.

On Saturday, 30 teams competed for the Stuart Wardell Memorial Trophy,.

But competition for the trophy is very tough, with mere milliseconds separating first and second place at last year’s event.

This year, the day started off drizzly, but the weather changed as the teams of rowers took to the water.

Each team had three chances to race and show if they had the skills to make it to the final.

The top six teams then raced head-to-head to see who would be crowned the undisputed champion of Dragon Boat racing. It was a tight race but the Chappers Legends rowed to victory.

The speedy squad, led by Nicola Parsons, were raising money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Lung Cancer Research Trust.

Hundreds of people turned out for the event.

Bob Guard, Chairman of the Rotary Dragon Boat Challenge, said: “Each team supports a charity of its choice and over the first 10 years they have raised over £350,000 to help local and national charities.

“It really is a wonderful event.”