The Trussell Trust, which operates the UK's largest food bank network, says a "tsunami of need" is gripping the UK, as nationally, demand has outstripped donations for the first time.

The latest figures from the charity show 2,603 parcels were handed out at five foodbanks run by the Trussell Trust in Wakefield in the six months to the end of September – up 27% from 2,044 over the same period in 2021.

The number of parcels handed out nationwide also soared to more than 1.2 million over the same period – a 33% increase on April to September 2021.

Emma Revie, chief executive at the Trussell Trust, said this winter is set to be "the hardest yet" for food banks and those they support.

She said: “We know that with the right support and a stable and sufficient income, people don’t need to turn to food banks for support.

"Over the last few years, the Government has acted to protect people who are struggling, and this action has had made a difference.

"They must now act again: with swift support now to help people through the winter, and with vision for the longer-term to ensure that social security is always enough to weather challenging times," she added.

These figures cover food parcels handed out by the charity itself, but other organisations may also be providing support to those in need in the area.

Nationally, nearly half a million of the parcels handed out between April and September went to children.

This included 988 in Wakefield – a 44% rise on 688 the year before.

A spokesperson for the Department of Work and Pensions said: “We are directly supporting households in need following the aftershocks from the pandemic and Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine, including sending another Cost-of-Living Payment this month.