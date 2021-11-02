Hundreds of new homes for Wakefield, Castleford, Pontefract, Fitzwilliam and South Kirkby

The council’s cabinet will be asked at their meeting next week to back the progress being made at seven sites involving about 345 homes.

Three schemes, which will release around 140 affordable properties between them at Chantry House in Wakefield, the former baths in Castleford and the old fire station in Pontefract, are already well advanced.

A fourth site at Farm Lane in Fitzwilliam, which will yield around 70 homes, is ready to go out to tender as site investigations are now complete.

A further three sites have already been earmarked.

Around 40 properties can be built on the former Redhill School in Castleford, 85 units on land at City Fields in Wakefield and around 10 homes on Grove Drive in South Kirby.

A separate report due to be considered by the cabinet at the same meeting recommends Grove Drive for approval.

It is intended that this site will provide a number of specialist homes for people with profound learning difficulties and autism plus other bungalows for people with mobility needs.

These proposals are a key component of the council’s 2019-22 housing plan, which sets ambitious targets for building new homes and meeting the affordable housing needs of residents.

Both cabinet reports set out a road map for the Council to use some of its land assets for the benefit of those people who are struggling to find an affordable home or one that is suitable for their needs.

Wakefield Council Leader, Coun Denise Jeffery, said: “We’re taking a lead in delivering hundreds of new affordable homes because it’s an issue that’s critical to people’s lives.

“Having a good home that is safe and warm gives stability and reduces the stress and pressure that people might be under.

“The Centre for Cities also estimates that the average Wakefield house price is now 6.94 years of average local wages.

“As such, there’s major barriers to residents being able to afford a home, which can have a negative impact on our workforce and the wider economy.

“Providing new affordable housing will help those most in need of good quality housing while also supporting them to keep their jobs and spend locally.”

Coun Darren Byford, Cabinet Member for Regeneration, Economic Growth and Property, saidof Grove Drive: “There’s a growing need for more specialist accommodation.

“And we’re making good progress in moving away from residential care to tenancies that offer commissioned support on site.

“These allow some of our most vulnerable residents to live as independently as possible while still having the necessary care available when it’s needed.”