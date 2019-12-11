Hundreds raised to support Normanton man who lost home and three dogs in house fire

Normanton residents have raised more than £800 to support a man who lost his home and dogs in house fire.

Fire crews were called to the fire, at a house on Castleford Road, Normanton, shortly before 8pm on Friday, December 6.

A resident of the property, a man in his 50s, was evacuated and treated by ambulance crews, but it is understood that his belongings and three dogs were lost in the blaze.

Olivia Chase, who set up the fundraiser, first learned about the fire the next day, and said she was inspired to help the owner of the house after seeing hundreds of comments on Facebook.

She said: “A lot of people were talking about it and I just thought well if all these people can contribute £1 it will make a difference.

“He has lost everything, this gentleman. He’s lost his home, he’s lost his three dogs. So far it’s done really, really well.

"I don’t know him. I just live down the road. It just got to me because I thought it’s that time of year that many people struggle with anyway. He’s literally lost everything in a matter of minutes."

Olivia has been in touch with the man's family, with whom he is currently staying, and will send them the money once the fundraiser is complete.

She said: "Christmas can be quite a lonely time for a lot of people, as much as it’s Christmas cheer people find this time of year financially straining.

“He’s lost both his home and his best friends, his dogs. If you’re a dog lover I can only begin to imagine I just live down the road, I saw it on Facebook the following day and couldn’t believe that anybody got out of that alive.

“The money will be going directly to the gentleman himself. I’m in contact with the family. As soon as the money is released I’ll be able to meet the gentleman and then will give the money to them.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit the Go Fund Me page here.