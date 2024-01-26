Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This follows a study that found 51 per cent of UK adults experience feelings of loneliness at least once a week, with Monday named the loneliest day of the week.

Hungry Horse will be hosting “Communi-tea Cuppas” events at pubs across the country at least once a month throughout 2024 as a commitment to combat loneliness among adults in the UK.

This will entitle each pub guest attending the event to two free cups of Yorkshire Tea – one for themselves, and one for a pal.

The iconic Yorkshire Tea van, Little Urn, will be visiting the Stanley Ferry pub in Wakefield on Friday, February 2 to support a new initiative launched with Hungry Horse to combat loneliness

With nearly two thirds of Brits saying a hot drink like tea is the best beverage to drink when catching up with friends, the initiative aims to bring the community together to stave off loneliness.

Yorkshire Tea will be supporting the launch of Communi-tea Cuppas by making special visits to Wakefield, York, Doncaster with its iconic tea van, Little Urn. In these locations, more Yorkshire Tea is consumed per Hungry Horse customer than anywhere else in the country.

The van will make its visit to Wakefield’s Hungry Horse pub, the Stanley Ferry, on Friday, February 2.

Sarah Williams, senior marketing manager for Hungry Horse, said: “Making the perfect cup of tea isn't just about the brewing process, it's about fostering connections and creating a sense of community.

"These gatherings aren't just about having a brew – they're about bringing people together, turning a simple cuppa into a shared experience.

“Join us in combatting loneliness by enjoying a cup of tea with a mate, sharing stories, and creating connections that go beyond the teapot.

"Communi-tea Cuppas are more than events; they're a celebration of the warmth and comfort that a cup of tea, enjoyed in good company, can bring."

Greg Harvey, sales controller at Yorkshire Tea, said: “We are proud that Hungry Horse has chosen Yorkshire Tea for this initiative.

"It celebrates the true essence of tea-drinking – a social experience that brings everyone together. Let’s have a proper brew!”