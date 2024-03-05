Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Akef Akbar said he made the remark in response to being accused of being a Tory.

Wakefield Mayor Josie Pritchard adjourned the debate following Coun Akbar’s outburst as tempers ran high in a meeting on Wednesday (February 28).

Coun Akbar, independent councillor for Wakefield East, issued a statement following the incident saying: “I should have had a better choice of words.”

Councillors voted to increase council tax by a maximum 4.99% at the meeting.

During the debate, opposition councillors called for a tax freeze and accused the controlling Labour group of wasting millions of taxpayers’ money.

Coun Akbar said: “I argued that this was not the appropriate time for such a raise, considering the financial struggles of Wakefield residents who are cutting back, facing difficulties, resorting to food banks, and finding it challenging to maintain a decent quality of life.

“Sadly, during the meeting we saw Labour councillors continuously interrupting, talking, laughing and joking whilst I and other opposition members addressed council.

“These are typical underhand tactics employed by the group to intimidate, disrupt, and divert speakers, hindering meaningful debate on critical issues.

“During the debate one of the senior Labour councillors supporting the council tax increase referred to myself and independent councillor (Nadia) Sharp as Tories.”

Coun Akbar was elected as a Conservative in 2021 but resigned from the party within a year in protest at the whip system, which demands elected members vote with their party.

Coun Akbar, a solicitor, said he challenged the mayor as he felt it was “unjust” for the Labour councillor to be allowed to continue speaking.

The statement adds: “In doing so I referred to the member as scum.

“I find it offensive to be ridiculed just because I have the backbone to stand up for the residents that I represent and oppose an unfair council tax increase.

“Furthermore, being continuously labelled as a Tory is particularly offensive, given my past affiliation.

“The hardships I faced whilst a member and also whilst leaving the party are no secret.

“I refused to be controlled by a political party as I could not act in the best interest of my ward and so I left the group.

“Thus being continuously referred to as a Tory regrettably triggered a reaction from myself.

“My use of the word ‘scum’ was intended to describe the member as dishonourable.

“In the words of the deputy leader of the Labour Party (Angela Rayner), this particular word is the “street language” of northern working class roots.”

Coun Akbar described the comment as “an attempt to convey frustration and anger”.

He said: “I have since reflected on the debate that ensued.

“I acknowledge that my choice of words was inappropriate and I apologise for my language.

“I should have had a better choice of words and in future I will ensure that I am more careful.

“I will continue to speak my mind, stand up for the residents of Wakefield East and of course hold the council to account.”

In a statement Wakefield Council said: “We understand that setting the council budget in the current economic climate is a difficult and emotive subject for councillors to debate.

“Regrettably, emotions did spill over into the debate and the meeting was adjourned for a short time.