'I don't think you can ever be prepared for it' - celebrations as Wakefield parents welcome festive babies

New babies helped bring festive cheer to Wakefield as the district welcomed its first Christmas babies.

Danielle Boothman, 23, and Ryan Gore welcomed their daughter Harper-Lillie at 6.48am on Christmas Day.

Danielle said: "Everything's going fine now. She was due on the 17th of December. I was in labour for three days, all through Christmas Eve and stuff.

"I definitely got my Christmas present."

As the first girl born on Christmas day, the family were also treated to gifts from the hospital, including a large unicorn toy.

Harper-Lillie is now settling in at home, where she is spending time with her older sister Isla-Grace.

Also celebrating the joy of new babies are Nichola and Peter Lakin, who welcomed twin boys Jenson and Mason shortly after 2.30am on Christmas morning.

Nichola said: "I'm loving every moment of it. My husband works in the evening so we're doing it in shifts.

"We thought we were further along than we were so when we found out we were having twins I was 10 weeks along.

"I tried to prepare myself but I don't think you ever can. It's a bit of a shock to the system, but I've got lots of support from family and friends.

"My waters broke at one minute past midnight on Christmas Day, would you believe?"