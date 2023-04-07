Matt Dawson, 47, has recorded a version of the hit 1997 song to raise money for My Black Dog and SEED – Eating Disorders Support service, of which he is a trustee.

My Black Dog, a charity that offers peer-to-peer support to people who are struggling with their mental health, is important to Matt after he experienced a rough patch three years ago and was also involved in a road accident.

Whilst he was in the hospital, Matt was overwhelmed with support from families and friends.

Matt has released a charity cover of Chumbawamba's Tubthumping.

And determined not to feel sorry for himself, he decided to find a way to turn a negative into a positive.

Matt said: “I had a pretty rough period in my life a few years ago. I witnessed a really horrific murder and was involved in the trial at the Old Bailey.

"It took its toll on me as I had to keep everything fresh in my mind whilst the court case was going on, which is why the work My Black Dog is really important.

"I was then knocked down when I was crossing a road, which left me with quite significant injuries, including seven broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

The idea to release the song came to Matt whilst he was in the hospital.

“I was broken, but I had overwhelming support from my family and friends. I want to show people that you can turn something that was negative into a positive.”

Matt teamed up with the band, Last of the Misfits Heroes, and his friend and singer Stacy Squires, to record and release the song, which incidentally was originally recorded at the Woodlands Studio in Castleford.

Tubthumping was Chumbawamba’s biggest hit, rising to number two on the official UK chart followed by the next single, Amnesia, which reached number 10.

Matt says that the song is emblematic of his journey of getting his mental and physical health back on track.

Dunstan Bruce of Chumbawamba fame, pictured performing at Headingley Stadium in Leeds, in January 2023.

He added: “If you focus, and surround yourself with amazing friends and family, you can overcome something. I think the song is also a bit tongue in cheek, it summarises my road to recovery with ‘I get knocked down but I get up again’.”

To learn more about the band, visit: https://www.facebook.com/my.misfit.freinds