'I love it here' Gawthorpe care home rated 'Good' in latest CQC inspection

Croft House Care Home in Gawthorpe has been rated ‘Good’ in all areas following a recent Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.
By Shawna Healey
Published 29th Jun 2023, 06:30 BST- 2 min read

The 66-bed care home, which is part of the nationwide Maria Mallaband Care Group, was found to offer safe, effective, caring, responsive, and well-led care, with a ‘good’ rating across all inspected areas of provision.

The newly published report, which follows an unannounced visit from two CQC inspectors in May, reflects a positive picture of life in the home.

One person living in the home told inspectors: "I love it here, it's the best move I ever made. I feel safe."

Croft House Care Home in Gawthorpe has been rated 'good' by the CQC.
Inspectors also found that “care was person-centred” and “people were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives.”

The management team were praised as “approachable, supportive and informative” and having “created a culture of effective teamwork.”

Croft House Care Home Manager Rob Ashton said: “I am delighted with this hugely positive CQC report which rightly highlights our person-centred approach, and the way in which our strong caring team work so brilliantly together to deliver a high quality of care.

“We consistently focus on embedding a culture of treating everyone with respect and supporting their independence, individuality and choices – so it is particularly pleasing to see that reflected in the inspectors’ findings.”

The report also notes that those at the home felt that there was “enough staff on duty”, that they “had been recruited through a robust process.”

And that the care environment was “warm and welcoming” and “clean”, and rooms were “personalised.”

Mr Ashton added: “I am so proud of this report, especially some of the lovely comments from those living with us.

"Their wellbeing is at the heart of everything we do here, so to know we’re doing a good job, and that those in our care feel safe and happy is the best result we could achieve.”

The four units at the home were fully refurbished in April 2021, and Croft House benefits from a number of communal areas including spacious lounge and dining areas, quiet lounges, sensory room, garden room, hairdressing salon and beautiful gardens.

The majority of bedrooms also have en-suite facilities.

To find out more about Croft House Care Home visit: https://www.mmcgcarehomes.co.uk/care-homes/croft-house

