Ry Norris, who has run several businesses including Castleford takeaway Chuck’s Grillhouse, has launched Love Local after becoming concerned about the town becoming quieter.

He says he wants to help businesses that are currently struggling by giving customers incentives to shop with them.

"Now is the time to bring some community spirit and get entrepreneurs back in the town centre,” he said.

Ry Norris has created a "Love Local" scheme to help promote struggling local businesses while getting members of the scheme exclusive discounts

“The idea comes after visits I’ve recently paid to Castleford town and I see more and more businesses closing down each time.

"It hits home to see local entrepreneurs announcing their closures on social media every other week.

"I have run businesses myself. Luckily, I have managed to do them with very little overheads but still experienced slow weeks where a profit was only just scraped, so I can’t imagine how tough it is for these businesses.”

He said he has had a positive response to the scheme so far and has several firms signed up already.

The scheme is currently under consideration by the local council, MP Yvette Cooper and Carlton Lanes shopping centre

"Businesses have great faith in this scheme and have been really positive about it,” he said.

Ry says he has also contacted Wakefield Council and the town’s MP Yvette Cooper about getting involved.

"I’m highly passionate about supporting local and helping my community," he added.

"I know similar things have been tried in the past which appear to have failed, but I’m here for good and want to make Castleford a better place.

"It’s my home town and it’s where one day I will bring my kids up.

"It’s definitely time to start making a change to the town, but I can’t do it alone.”

The scheme is goes live on Monday (July 31). People who pay to sign up for memberships will receive discounts at the firms who are part of I Love Local.

A portion of the membership fees will be donated to charitable initiatives and events, said Ry.