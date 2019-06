Lord of the Rings star Ian McKellen had a bite to eat in a Wakefield city centre restaurant ahead of a theatre show tonight.

The X-Men actor was dining at Robatary on Northgate before a performance later this evening at the Theatre Royal Wakefield.

Sir Ian is marking his 80th birthday with a theatre tour of tales and anecdotes from his distinguished acting career.

The show - Ian McKellen on Stage: With Tolkien, Shakespeare, Others and YOU - has sold out.