Ice rink, Santa and a Christmas market heading to Castleford this weekend

Santa will be calling to Castleford this weekend.

The event, organised by Smawthorne Welfare Action Team, will include an ice rink, for which tickets are £5 for 30 minutes, a Christmas market, donkeys and, of course, a special visit from Santa himself.

There will also be food and refreshments and the bar will be open.

Everyone is welcome along to enjoy the festive fun day at Cutsyke WMC from 11am-4pm.