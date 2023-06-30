Susan Hartlebury, from Scotland but now living in Sharlston, will be braving the shave for Macmillan.

Susan Hartlebury, 62, who is originally from Scotland but now lives in Sharlston, will be shaving off her locks in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support after some of its dedicated nurses helped her husband of 17 years, Barry Hartlebury - and herself – through his throat cancer diagnosis.

Mr Hartlebury, who is the dad to three children and two step-children, and a grandad to two, was diagnosed with the disease in 2017 but after undergoing treatment at the Bexley Wing at St James’s Hospital, he is thankfully in remission.

Now Susan, who works at Ring Automotive in Leeds, wants to repay her thanks by donating as much money as possible to Macmillan.

Susan said: “I am going to do the sponsored shave because in 2017 my husband, Barry, was diagnosed with throat cancer.

“He has since made a recovery but it has not been easy. We’ve also had so many friends and family who have been affected by cancer, many of whom have not made it.

"Cancer impacts so many people these days, it is just awful. Until we were in this situation ourselves, we didn’t realise how many people go through cancer.

"I wanted to do this a while ago but it has taken me some time to pluck up the courage, but I decided that I am just going to do it.”

The shave is set to go ahead on Saturday, July 22.

To donate to Susan’s online fundraiser, visit: https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/susan-hartlebury