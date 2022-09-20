'Immensely moving' - People gather to watch the Queen's funeral at Wakefield Cathedral

The funeral to remember Britain's longest-reigning monarch began at Westminster Abbey at 11am and the city’s Cathedral opened its doors for members of the public to watch on the big screen.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to have brought in more viewers than any other TV broadcast in global history, estimations suggest.

It is thought more than one billion more people tuned in for Her Majesty’s state funeral than for that of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997.

Her Majesty set many TV records during her 70-year reign, including her coronation in 1953 which reached more than 27 million people in the United Kingdom.

Elizabeth II’s coronation was the first to ever be broadcast live on television as many more millions abroad tuned in.

The Dean of Wakefield, the Very Revd Simon Cowling, said: “When we realised that there were no plans for a public screening of the late Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in Wakefield, we decided to use our own big screen and invite members of the public to watch the coverage together.

"We had absolutely no idea how many people would come, so it was wonderful to welcome over a hundred people of all ages.

"We were all able to watch the build up and the post-funeral procession, as well as the service itself; and it was immensely moving when we all stood in respect as Her Late Majesty’s coffin was carried out of Westminster Abbey.

"All in all, it was a great community occasion.”

