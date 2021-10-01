Improvement and safety work set to take place at Newmillerdam Country Park

Wakefield Council will be making improvements and carrying out essential safety work at Newmillerdam Country Park from next month.

It involves trees in the woodlands on the western side of the La Fortezza restaurant as far as the first bridge.

Overgrown vegetation will be removed to improve biodiversity by allowing more light to reach the ground.

This will help the recovery of woodland species, which are being lost due to heavy shade cast by the existing trees.

The main footpath that runs through the area will be shut due to its close proximity to where the work will be taking place – for one week each month starting in October until the beginning of the bird nesting season in March next year.

Forestry staff will do the work in stages, with the first week’s work starting on 4 October.

Warning signs will be put up and diversions will be in place for the duration.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We take the maintenance of public parks very seriously.

“And this work is necessary for the continued long-term success of Newmillerdam, which is a fantastic attraction for people for across the district and beyond.