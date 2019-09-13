Improvements planned for National Coal Mining Museum

Improvements are to be made at the National Coal Mining Museum in Overton to help preserve the rare attraction.

A planning application was submitted to make vital structural repairs to the headstocks at Caphouse Colliery on New Road.

These include the replacement of rotten timbers and replacing the roof of the heapstead, the building around the former colliery shaft.

Wakefield Council approved the plans for the Grade II-listed structures which also had the backing of Historic England.

Emma Sharpe, inspector of historic buildings and areas at Historic England, said: “The winding house, heapstead and headstock at Caphouse Colliery is a highly significant group of structures, with the headstock believed to be the last surviving timber example in Yorkshire."