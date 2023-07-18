Over 100 walkers came together on Saturday in memory of their loved ones at the annual Wakefield Hospice Memory Walk.

Setting off from Event Sponsor OE Electrics on Calder Way at 7pm, the walkers managed to avoid the stormy weather of recent days and complete their five and eight mile routes on a warm July evening.

From children to grandparents and even four-legged companions, the event brought people together from across the local community to remember loved ones and help to raise vital funds to support Wakefield Hospice.

Walkers were also treated to a Zumba warm-up before heading off on their challenge, and a new addition to this year’s event was the introduction of the hospice’s Memory Wall – with dozens of attendees writing special messages and sharing photos of those who were being walked for.

Alex Cunniff, Events Fundraiser at Wakefield Hospice said: “The Wakefield Hospice Memory Walk is an important date in the calendar for many people across Wakefield – having the opportunity to come together and not just remember a loved one, but celebrate their life and complete a challenge in their memory.

“The messages worn on walkers t-shirts and posted on our Memory Wall act as a poignant reminder as to the importance of this event – people walking in memory of their partner, parents, siblings, friends – with the funds raised helping to support the vital care provided by Wakefield Hospice –including our priceless bereavement support services.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to every single person who got involved in this year’s event, to all who made a donation or gave sponsorship, and to our wonderful event sponsors OE Electrics who have been wonderful advocates for this event and for Wakefield Hospice.”

If you were unable to attend the Memory Walk or would like an alternative opportunity to remember a loved one, on Saturday, August 12 Wakefield Hospice will be hosting their Butterfly Appeal Garden Party.

The Butterfly Appeal gives supporters the opportunity to decorate and dedicate a butterfly in memory of a loved one, with the hundreds of butterflies then being displayed across the hospice gardens.

Everyone is invited to attend the garden party (taking place 10am-4pm) to view the displays and enjoy the live music, stalls and refreshments.

To make a donation and receive your butterfly please visit www.wakefieldhospice.org/butterfly or call 01924 331400. Butterflies will also be available to decorate on the day of the event.

