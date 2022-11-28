Around 150 bikers dashed into the district – some dressed as Santa – over the weekend to help Pontefract Community Kitchen.

Pontefract Community Kitchen (PCK), Squires Bikers and Woods Solicitors teamed up for the amazing Christmas event in the town centre on Sunday (November 27), to ensure children receive a gift on Christmas morning.

Around 150 bikers, some dressed in Father Christmas's famous red suit and other fancy dress costumes, left Squires Cafe near Sherburn in Elmet and arrived at Pontefract’s Liquorice Way around 11.15am, bringing with them a bundle of donations for PCK.

There were also hotdogs, hot drinks, a tombola and a performance by singer Harry Arnison for residents to enjoy as they welcomed the bikers near the finish line.

Trustee of PCK and one of the organisers of the event, Ann Lancaster, said: “The event was fantastic. We had a massive crowd of people and the guys who rode the bikes were really great.

"We had around 150 bikes on the day, some of whom were dressed up in fancy dress and Santa suits.

"We worked in collaboration with Squires Cafe Bar and Woods Solicitors, which were our sponsors.

"We had around half a van full of toys donated plus loads of food which will be used in our food parcels."

PCK, which is a registered charity, is run by volunteers and relies solely on donations.

The group also serve hot food to those in need and prepare meal packages and are urging the community to donate.

Ann added: “I want to say thank you to everybody who came down, all of our volunteers and to the bikers from Squires who were amazing.

"I would also like to say thank you to Harry Arnison, who sung beautifully at the event.”

Before the pandemic, Squires used to do Santa runs to Pinderfields Hospitals but agreed to help PCK this year.

PCK is still accepting toy donations which will be handed out to families in the run-up to Christmas Day.

Toys can be dropped off at Pontefract Community Kitchen on 8 Horsefair House, WF8 1PE, every Thursday between noon and 7pm and at Woods Solicitors between 9am to 11am on 1st floor, 21 Beastfair, Pontefract WF8 1AL.

To find out more about PCK, visit their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/pontefractcommunitykitchen/about/.

1. Bikes of all shapes and sizes Motorcyclists dressed as Father Christmas rode bikes of all different shapes and sizes at the toy run. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

2. Hundreds of bikers turned up in fancy dress to help Pontefract Community Kitchen. Hundreds of bikers in Christmas fancy dress arrived in Pontefract town centre to deliver food parcels to Pontefract Community Kitchen. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

3. Father Christmas is not the only person that delivers gifts. The bikers brought gifts that will be donated to children who would otherwise go without on Christmas Day. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales

4. A jolly good time The Santa bikers had a jolly good time driving through Pontefract. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo Sales