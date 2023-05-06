The Royal children, Princess Charlotte and the Princes George and Louis stole the show this morning as King Charles and Queen Camilla were crowned at Westminster Abbey.

As the nation enjoyed what was an historic occasion full of traditional British pomp and ceremony, the children of William and Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, threatened to out-shine the King’s big day.

With George playing his role of Page of Honour splendidly, his little brother and sister sat with their parents in the front row taking in all of the action.

Here are 20 images from what has been a stunning display of pageantry.

King Charles III after being crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury the Most Reverend Justin Welby during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arriving at Westminster Abbey ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis arriving at Westminster Abbey.

