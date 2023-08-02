IN PICTURES: 60 of your photos from prom season 2023 in Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford
Proud parents from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have shared photos of their sons and daughters at their 2023 proms.
By Shawna Healey
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 18:00 BST
With exams done and dusted and results eagerly awaited, students from across the district have donned their gladrags for end-of-year celebrations.
Photos submitted from our readers have been fantastic this year, with an array of beautiful outfits, cars - even a pony was made glamorous for the event!
Here are 60 pictures of children at their Year six proms, and teenagers at their Year 11 and sixth form proms.
