IN PICTURES: 60 of your photos from prom season 2023 in Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford

Proud parents from across Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford have shared photos of their sons and daughters at their 2023 proms.
By Shawna Healey
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

With exams done and dusted and results eagerly awaited, students from across the district have donned their gladrags for end-of-year celebrations.

Photos submitted from our readers have been fantastic this year, with an array of beautiful outfits, cars - even a pony was made glamorous for the event!

Here are 60 pictures of children at their Year six proms, and teenagers at their Year 11 and sixth form proms.

Here are 60 pictures from proms across Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford in 2023.

1. Here are 60 pictures from proms across Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford

Here are 60 pictures from proms across Wakefield, Pontefract, and Castleford in 2023. Photo: National World

Lily Deaves of Crofton Academy.

2. Lily Deaves of Crofton Academy

Lily Deaves of Crofton Academy. Photo: Leanne Marie

Year 11 school leaver, Jack Scholey, of St Wilfred's Catholic School and Sixth Form College.

3. Jack Scholey of St Wilfred's Catholic School

Year 11 school leaver, Jack Scholey, of St Wilfred's Catholic School and Sixth Form College. Photo: Annemarie Scholey

Millie Brian of Wakefield Academy Cathedral.

4. Millie Brian of Wakefield Academy Cathedral

Millie Brian of Wakefield Academy Cathedral. Photo: Vicky Brian

