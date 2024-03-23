IN PICTURES: Four years on - deserted streets of Wakefield over first Covid lockdown

We take a pictorial look back at the unprecedented scenes across our district after the nation had been told to “stay at home.”
1. From empty...
This photo, taken in April 2020, shows the near-abandoned M1 in Pontefract. With all non-essential travel banned and millions of people committed to spending more time at home, roads across the district fell quiet. Photo: Getty
2. ...to busy
But this photo, taken on March 31, 2021, tells a different story. A spell of good weather, combined with a relaxation of restrictions which meant people were once more allowed to see friends and family outdoors, saw people flock to public spaces. Cars were parked on roads and grass verges around parks, including Pugneys Country Park. Photo: Scott Merrylees Photo: s
3. Socially-distanced chat
For many, social distancing restrictions meant that catch-ups and conversations were off the table - unless shouted across a gap, like these friends in Pontefract discovered during lockdown. Photo: Getty
4. Friends reunited
But an easing of restrictions meant that people were allowed to enjoy food and drinks outside with people from one other household - putting catch ups firmly back on the agenda. Here, friends look thrilled as they enjoy coffees in Pontefract. Photo: s