In pictures: Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2019 brings fancy dress and floats to Wakefield
Hundreds of people joined the 145th Gawthorpe Maypole Procession this weekend - but can you see anyone you know?
The annual procession was led by May Queen Jodi-Leigh Taylor, and is finished with a performance from local Maypole dancers. Duncan Smith, who helped to organise the event, said it was a "wonderful and fantastic" day.
1. Spoonful of sugar
Entries were accepted until an hour before the start of the procession.