In pictures: Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2019 brings fancy dress and floats to Wakefield

The annual procession was led by May Queen Jodi-Leigh Taylor, and is finished with a performance from local Maypole dancers. Duncan Smith, who helped to organise the event, said it was a "wonderful and fantastic" day.

1. Spoonful of sugar Entries were accepted until an hour before the start of the procession.

2. Family fun Adults and children alike were encouraged to join the parade.

3. Big smiles Celebrations began with the annual procession. Floats and fancy dress filled the streets - even Rapunzel joined the fun!

4. Team effort The May Day event celebrates Spring - the brighter the colours, the better!

