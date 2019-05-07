Hundreds of people joined the 145th Gawthorpe Maypole Procession and Feast this weekend. Can you spot anyone you know?

In pictures: Gawthorpe Maypole Procession 2019 brings fancy dress and floats to Wakefield

The annual procession was led by May Queen Jodi-Leigh Taylor, and is finished with a performance from local Maypole dancers. Duncan Smith, who helped to organise the event, said it was a "wonderful and fantastic" day.

Entries were accepted until an hour before the start of the procession.

1. Spoonful of sugar

Adults and children alike were encouraged to join the parade.

2. Family fun

Celebrations began with the annual procession. Floats and fancy dress filled the streets - even Rapunzel joined the fun!

3. Big smiles

The May Day event celebrates Spring - the brighter the colours, the better!

4. Team effort

