Hundreds of festival-goers descended on Castleford’s Queen’s Mill on Saturday for the day-to-night music and street food festival, Yonder at the Mill.

Partygoers got to enjoy chill beats with the event’s resident DJs, cocktails, craft beers and tasty dishes from local street food vendors such as The Spicy Biker, Thai by Mo, and Pizza Box Co.

The event was organised by the Pontefract natives and sisters-in-law duo behind YonderEvents, Rachel Riley and Haley Pennock.

Hayley said: “The atmosphere on Saturday, despite the weather forecast, was incredible. We are both glad and grateful for the hundreds of people who came to party at Yonder in the Mill, once again.

“From a hen do to a 70th birthday party, we had a wonderful crowd of happy, smiley people feasting and dancing all night long. It is such a pleasure to organise this event and we are excited to keep bringing the good times to our local community.”

The backdrop to the event was once thought to be the world’s largest stoneground flour mill and has been painstakingly restored by Castleford Heritage Trust. The charity still oversees the staff and volunteers who keep the mill running.

This was the final event in Castleford for the year, but the organisers of Yonder will return to Pontefract Castle on Thursday, August 17 with silent yoga, as well as a silent disco on Friday, August 18 and the final Yonder at the Castle event on Saturday, September 23.

