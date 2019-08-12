Hundreds of people joined the parade at Wakefield Pride this weekend

In pictures: Hundreds join Wakefield LGBT Pride parade 2019

Wakefield waved its rainbow flag proudly this weekend as the city's LGBT Pride event returned for a 14th year.

Hundreds of people joined the parade through the city centre on Sunday afternoon, before gathering to enjoy an afternoon of entertainment on Lower Warrengate.

Members of the LGBT+ community from across West Yorkshire joined the parade on Sunday afternoon.
Members of the LGBT+ community from across West Yorkshire joined the parade on Sunday afternoon.
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
People of all ages joined the fun at the pride event on Lower Warrengate.

2. Family fun

People of all ages joined the fun at the pride event on Lower Warrengate.
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
It wasn't just people getting dressed up for the occasion - this car was adorned with rainbow flags too.

3. Drive-by pride

It wasn't just people getting dressed up for the occasion - this car was adorned with rainbow flags too.
Holly Gittins
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
It was all smiles for these dancers, who led the parade.

4. Big grins

It was all smiles for these dancers, who led the parade.
Paul Butterfield
jpimediaresell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 6