IN PICTURES: Inside the abandoned independent Wakefield farm, that dates back to the 1800s

By Kara McKune
Published 16th Nov 2024, 19:00 GMT
Here’s 12 pictures exploring the derelict remains of Wakefield’s Hiendley Farm – captured by a popular West Yorkshire urban explorer.

Located on the southern outskirts of Wakefield, the remains of Hiendley Farm can be found.

The site was originally an independent farm dating back to the late 1800s, and would often host livestock auctions.

In later years, it housed a number of livestock including cows and a variety of pigs such as Exmoor and British Lop.

The site contained a large number of agricultural buildings, outhouses, greenhouses, stables and pens.

The farm ceased operating in the early 2000s, and has since fallen into a state of disrepair.

Despite this, a few years ago, the site was put up for sale at a guide price of £500,000.

It was initially sold, but the sale sadly fell through during the coronavirus pandemic, and at present the derelict farm is left abandoned.

Take a look inside the old Hiendley Farm through these 12 photos, taken by urban explore Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

These great photos were taken by urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

These great photos were taken by urban explorer, Lost Places & Forgotten Faces. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

