Brook Farm is a large, derelict farm located off Shay Lane in Walton, that was built during World War One.

Originally constructed around 1918, the farm specialised in the production of livestock as well as dairy products and distributed to Wakefield, Fitzwilliam, Crofton and other surrounding areas.

The site was bought by Wakefield Council in July 2014 for £40,000 after the previous owners moved out.

Since being acquired by the council, Brook Farm has been vacant.

Sadly the site has been ravaged by scrap metal thieves and vandals.

It is also becoming more derelict as weather damage has created rust and broken structures.

Despite being on the market for almost 10 years and various application proposals, no buyer yet has gone through with the purchase of the farm.

The property remains abandoned to this day.

Take a look inside the old Brook Farm through these 11 photos, taken by urban explore Lost Places & Forgotten Faces.

