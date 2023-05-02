Ossett Fest 2023 has been hailed as a huge success, with around 5,000 people turning out for the community’s bank holiday weekend spectacular.

The festival boasted fun for all the family, including live music, kids’ entertainment, fairground rides, and charity and shopping stands in the town’s centre’s precinct.

Almost a dozen street food vendors, including a classic burger van, jacket potatoes, Mexican food and Japanese bao buns, offered tasty treats, as well as delicious desserts for residents and visitors alike.

Characters from hit Disney movies Little Mermaid and Frozen also made an appearance

DJ Rob Sutherland provided the music on the day, with intermission performances from the Majorettes dance group, Earlsheaton Starlites, as well as Second String Ukuleles, Pac Band, Local Vocals, and Community Choir Wakefield, throughout.

The event was organised by Debbie Squires, resident and owner of Squires Family Deli on Bank Street, and her team.

She said: “The event was absolutely wonderful. The support we had from the Ossett community and businesses was amazing.

"All the businesses in Ossett had a really good day. We had people come from all over, with people from Nottingham, Manchester and even Ireland visiting our event.”

Debbie has already booked the date for the next festival, with Ossett Fest set to return on Saturday, April 27 2024.

"I would like to say thank you to all the marshalls on the day – Bev Riley and my son George, who are my right hand men. I couldn't have done it without them,” Debbie added.

"I am so proud and so grateful for how well received Ossett was. I want to say thank you to the visitors, the stallholders and all the businesses in Ossett who stayed open during the event.”

