A kind-hearted eight-year-old girl from Pontefract has raised over £2,200 by embarking on an epic 113-mile hike from Amble to Redcar, with her mum, Sophie.

The outdoor fanatics spent seven days trekking the North East as part of their 2023 England Coast Path journey to raise money for Leeds Mind, finishing their adventure on Wednesday, February 1.

Alba walked a whopping 345,344 steps over the week, setting off each day at around 4am every morning and averaging 15 miles a day.

The generous little girl began her fundraising journey in 2021 to raise money for mental health charities, on behalf of her father, Grant, who has problems surrounding his mental health.

Since then, she has raised more than £22,000 with no plans on the horizon to stop.

Alba said: “The walk from Amble to Redcar was really good and I enjoyed it a lot. My favourite part of the hike was playing on the beaches.

"Raising money makes me happy because it goes to charity. I do it to help people like my daddy, and I really enjoy helping people like my daddy.”

Alba’s mum and walking buddy, Sophie, said: “We walked from Amble to Redcar in a week. It was great, it was challenging at times – there was a lot of miles to cover and the weather was bad at times – but the actual route itself was incredible.”

It has also been recently announced that Alba has been nominated for Young Achiever of the Year at the Yorkshire Choice Awards, with the winners being announced in Leeds on June 9.

Alba added: “I’m really excited for the awards. Hopefully I can go to the ceremony with my mummy,”

To donate to Alba’s online fundraiser, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/albas11thfundraiser and to vote for Alba in the Yokshire Choice Awards visit https://www.yorkshirechoiceawards.co.uk/votehere.

1 . Alba and her mum, Sophie, hiked from Amble to Redcar Eight-year-old Alba Stogden and her mum, Sophie, just completed a seven day hike from Amble to Redcar. Photo: Sophie Stogden Photo Sales

2 . Alba has raised over £22,000 since 2021 Alba has raised over £22,000 for charity since 2021. Photo: Sophie Stogden Photo Sales

3 . £2,00 for Leeds Mind Alba and Sophie have raised over £2000 for Leeds Mind from this walk from Amble to Redcar. Photo: Sophie Stogden Photo Sales

4 . 345,344 steps Alba walked 345,344 steps during this walk. Photo: Sophie Stogden Photo Sales