In Pictures: Queues in Pontefract as people flock to donate toys in exchange for free tattoos

People were queuing down the street to take part in a Pontefract tattoo parlour’s quirky Christmas toy appeal.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 14:00 GMT

Ink Kingz Tattoo Parlour, on Front Street, held ‘Toys for Tats”’ on Saturday, where people could donate new or nearly new toys in exchange for a free tattoo

Social media manager for the parlour Mia Neville said they were astounded by the turn out.

"We can’t believe the sheer generosity of people in our community,” she said.

"Over 1,000 toys were donated in total and this is just the first event for this year.

"These donations alone will make the Christmas of countless children.”

Ink Kingz are running another ‘Toys for Tats’ at their Leeds studio on Saturday, December 9, again offering to swap donated toys for tattoos.

They are also running an online fundraising page and gift wish list on Amazon.

For more information, visit the tattoo and piercing parlour’s Facebook page.

James Wilson and staff at Ink Kingz in Pontefract who did a 'tattoo for toys' event at the weekend. Picture Scott Merrylees

1. In Pictures: Queues in Pontefract as people flock to donate toys in exchange for free tattoos

James Wilson and staff at Ink Kingz in Pontefract who did a 'tattoo for toys' event at the weekend. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Residents from around the area came to donate their toys and get a tattoo for a good cause

2. In Pictures: Queues in Pontefract as people flock to donate toys in exchange for free tattoos

Residents from around the area came to donate their toys and get a tattoo for a good cause Photo: Contributed

There were queues down the street, with residents eager to do good in what has become a yearly tradition for Ink Kingz

3. In Pictures: Queues in Pontefract as people flock to donate toys in exchange for free tattoos

There were queues down the street, with residents eager to do good in what has become a yearly tradition for Ink Kingz Photo: Contributed

James Wilson and staff at Ink Kingz in Pontefract did a 'tattoo for toys' event at the weekend. Picture Scott Merrylees

4. In Pictures: Queues in Pontefract as people flock to donate toys in exchange for free tattoos

James Wilson and staff at Ink Kingz in Pontefract did a 'tattoo for toys' event at the weekend. Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

