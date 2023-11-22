People were queuing down the street to take part in a Pontefract tattoo parlour’s quirky Christmas toy appeal.

Ink Kingz Tattoo Parlour, on Front Street, held ‘Toys for Tats”’ on Saturday, where people could donate new or nearly new toys in exchange for a free tattoo

Social media manager for the parlour Mia Neville said they were astounded by the turn out.

"We can’t believe the sheer generosity of people in our community,” she said.

"Over 1,000 toys were donated in total and this is just the first event for this year.

"These donations alone will make the Christmas of countless children.”

Ink Kingz are running another ‘Toys for Tats’ at their Leeds studio on Saturday, December 9, again offering to swap donated toys for tattoos.

They are also running an online fundraising page and gift wish list on Amazon.

For more information, visit the tattoo and piercing parlour’s Facebook page.

