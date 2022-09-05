In pictures: See dinosaurs roam the streets of Wakefield in Jurassic invasion
Giant dinosaurs roamed the streets of Wakefield for Jurassic Wakey event this weekend.
By Shawna Healey
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:00 pm
Thousands of people braved Wakefield precinct on Saturday and Sunday to meet adult and baby dinosaurs.
There was free face painting, a fire show and a baby dinosaur meet and greet.
There was also a separate area near Wakefield Cathedral with all the action live on a large screen for smaller children and families.
Families who pre-registered also received a free exclusive souvenir to take home from the event.
