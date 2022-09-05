News you can trust since 1852
In pictures: See dinosaurs roam the streets of Wakefield in Jurassic invasion

Giant dinosaurs roamed the streets of Wakefield for Jurassic Wakey event this weekend.

By Shawna Healey
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:58 pm
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 1:00 pm

Thousands of people braved Wakefield precinct on Saturday and Sunday to meet adult and baby dinosaurs.

There was free face painting, a fire show and a baby dinosaur meet and greet.

There was also a separate area near Wakefield Cathedral with all the action live on a large screen for smaller children and families.

Families who pre-registered also received a free exclusive souvenir to take home from the event.

1. The dinosaurs roamed around the Bull Ring

Dinosaurs roamed around the Bull Ring on Saturday and Sunday.

Photo: Scott Merrylees.

2. Children got to pet the Jurassic creatures

Children got to to pet the creatures from Jurassic times.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. prehistoric meet and greets

Children and their families got to meet and greet the dinosaurs on both days.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Jurassic Wakey returns

The event returned after being met with a roaring success last year.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

Wakefield
