In pictures: Superstars to superheroes

Do you recognise anyone in these photos?

Superstars to Superheroes was the first of many events in aid of Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Children enjoyed the dress up theme.

1. Spiderwoman

Adults also took part int he fancy dress

2. Wonder woman returns

What other way to take part in a family event than dressed up as a superhero family.

3. The Incredibles

Strike a pose for the camera.

4. The Joker

