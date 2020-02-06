In pictures: Take a glimpse at Pontefract's new Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub
Curious to see how construction at the new Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub is going? Take a look at our photos below for a glimpse at the construction process.
Construction of the £21 million leisure centre began in March 2019, and is expected to finish later this year. These photos give you a sneak peak at the building, and show how far the site, at Pontefract Park, has come in just 10 months.
1. Green, green grass
These photos show the site in the early days, as work began to shape the ground ready for construction.