Curious to see how construction at the new Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub is going? Take a look at our photos below for a glimpse at the construction process.

In pictures: Take a glimpse at Pontefract's new Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub

Construction of the £21 million leisure centre began in March 2019, and is expected to finish later this year. These photos give you a sneak peak at the building, and show how far the site, at Pontefract Park, has come in just 10 months.

These photos show the site in the early days, as work began to shape the ground ready for construction.

John Clifton
The Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub will be the largest of its kind ever built in Wakefield. the 20.8m centre is currently under construction in Pontefract Park.

John Clifton
Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for culture and leisure, at the start of construction in June 2019.

John Clifton
By September 2019, the frame of the building had been constructed. Pictured is Coun Jacquie Speight with build manager Paul Buckle.

Wakefield Council
