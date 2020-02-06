In pictures: Take a glimpse at Pontefract's new Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub

Construction of the £21 million leisure centre began in March 2019, and is expected to finish later this year. These photos give you a sneak peak at the building, and show how far the site, at Pontefract Park, has come in just 10 months.

1. Green, green grass These photos show the site in the early days, as work began to shape the ground ready for construction.

2. Early days The Five Towns Leisure and Wellbeing Hub will be the largest of its kind ever built in Wakefield. the 20.8m centre is currently under construction in Pontefract Park.

3. Groundbreaking Jacquie Speight, Wakefield Council's cabinet member for culture and leisure, at the start of construction in June 2019.

4. A strong start By September 2019, the frame of the building had been constructed. Pictured is Coun Jacquie Speight with build manager Paul Buckle.

