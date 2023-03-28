News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago Elon Musk announces major shake-up to Twitter blue-tick
6 hours ago MI5 raises terror threat level in Northern Ireland to ‘severe’
9 hours ago British Airways cancel dozens of Easter flights amid strike action
11 hours ago William Hill receives record fine of over £19 million
12 hours ago Five planets set to line up in night sky
12 hours ago What we know so far about Nashville school shooting
Brook Farm is a large, derelict farm located off Shay Lane in Walton, Wakefield.
Brook Farm is a large, derelict farm located off Shay Lane in Walton, Wakefield.
Brook Farm is a large, derelict farm located off Shay Lane in Walton, Wakefield.

IN PICTURES: Take a look around the old Brook Farm in Wakefield which dates back more than 100 years

Have a peek around an old abandoned farm in Wakefield, through these 11 incredible pictures.

By Kara McKune
Published 28th Mar 2023, 19:00 BST

Brook Farm is a large, derelict farm located off Shay Lane in Walton, that was built during World War One.

Originally constructed around 1918, the farm specialised in the production of livestock as well as dairy products and distributed to Wakefield, Fitzwilliam, Crofton and other surrounding areas.

The site was bought by Wakefield Council in July 2014 for £40,000 after the previous owners moved out.

Since being acquired by the council, Brook Farm has been vacant.

Sadly the site has been ravaged by scrap metal thieves and vandals.

It is also becoming more derelict as weather damage has created rust and broken structures.

Despite being on the market for almost 10 years and various application proposals, no buyer yet has gone through with the purchase of the farm.

The farm is up for sale for £300,000.

Brook Farm has been has been vacant since 2014.

1. Left abandoned

Brook Farm has been has been vacant since 2014. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
The farm was originally constructed around 1918.

2. Farm origins

The farm was originally constructed around 1918. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Since 1918, the farm has specialised in the production of livestock as well as dairy products.

3. Dairy farm

Since 1918, the farm has specialised in the production of livestock as well as dairy products. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
For decades, the farm distributed produce to Wakefield, Fitzwilliam, Crofton and other surrounding areas.

4. Once a hive of activity

For decades, the farm distributed produce to Wakefield, Fitzwilliam, Crofton and other surrounding areas. Photo: Lost Places & Forgotten Faces

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
WakefieldWakefield Council