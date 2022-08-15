Wakefield’s biggest Pride parade marched across the city yesterday.
The event began at 10.30am with performances at the Trinity Walk Community Stage before the parade set off at noon, where hundreds of people walked around the city centre streets.
THe march culminated at the parade’s new home – Borough Road car park – to watch performances from tribute bands and drag artists.
Here are some pictures from the event yesterday.
1. First Wakefield Pride since the pandemic struck.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. It is thought to be the biggest free event Wakefield city centre has seen.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
3. People young and old enjoyed the event.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
4. Performances by drag queens and tribute artists
Photo: Scott Merrylees