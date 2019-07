Hundreds attended the Wakefield Hospice 5K Colour Run at Thrones park, Sunday, July 14. Can you spot yourself in the photos below?

1. Green cheeks, pink hair Runners were covered in paint to add colour to the run Lee Ward @ LAW Photography other Buy a Photo

2. Ridings FM Runners took advantage of the props to take a selfie. Lee Ward @ LAW Photography other Buy a Photo

3. Say cheese Just one quick selfie wont hurt Lee Ward @ LAW Photography other Buy a Photo

4. Team selfie People of all ages took part in the run Lee Ward @ LAW Photography other Buy a Photo

View more